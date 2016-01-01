Overview of Dr. Thomas Welle, DO

Dr. Thomas Welle, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Welle works at Palo Alto Med Foundation - SC in Santa Cruz, CA with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Internal Derangement of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.