Dr. Thomas White, MD
Dr. Thomas White, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Sprintz Center For Pain111 Vision Park Blvd Ste 100, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (713) 714-1399Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. White changed my life. I went from spending my days on the sofa, chronically depressed and in constant pain, to living fully and completely again. I am off of antidepressants for the first time in 30 years and my pain is manageable, allowing me to finally do all the things I want to do. I cannot thank him enough for his knowledge, kindness, and compassion treating me. If all doctors were like him there would be far less pain in the world.
- Pain Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1396181350
- University Of Iowa Carver College Of Medicine, Iowa City, Ia
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- The University Of Texas At Austin Austin, Tx
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.