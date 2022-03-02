Overview of Dr. Thomas Whittaker, MD

Dr. Thomas Whittaker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Whittaker works at The University of Kansas Health System in Prairie Village, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus, Diplopia and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.