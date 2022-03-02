See All Ophthalmologists in Prairie Village, KS
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Whittaker, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (15)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Whittaker, MD

Dr. Thomas Whittaker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Whittaker works at The University of Kansas Health System in Prairie Village, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus, Diplopia and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Whittaker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Center
    7400 State Line Rd Ste 100, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Paralytic Strabismus
Diplopia
Visual Field Defects
Paralytic Strabismus
Diplopia
Visual Field Defects

Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inherited Conditions Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuro-Muscular Conditions Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 02, 2022
    Been going for 10 years. Professional but very personal. Identifies my problems. Highly recommend
    — Mar 02, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Whittaker, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699831206
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGee Eye Inst
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Mo Kansas City-Eye Found
    Residency
    Internship
    • Truman Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Marquette University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Whittaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whittaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whittaker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whittaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whittaker works at The University of Kansas Health System in Prairie Village, KS. View the full address on Dr. Whittaker’s profile.

    Dr. Whittaker has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus, Diplopia and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whittaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Whittaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whittaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whittaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whittaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

