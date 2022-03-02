Dr. Thomas Whittaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whittaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Whittaker, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Whittaker, MD
Dr. Thomas Whittaker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Whittaker's Office Locations
Eye Center7400 State Line Rd Ste 100, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Been going for 10 years. Professional but very personal. Identifies my problems. Highly recommend
About Dr. Thomas Whittaker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McGee Eye Inst
- U Mo Kansas City-Eye Found
- Truman Hosp
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Marquette University
