Overview of Dr. Thomas Wiedrich, MD

Dr. Thomas Wiedrich, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wiedrich works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.