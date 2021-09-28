Dr. Thomas Wiedrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiedrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wiedrich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Wiedrich, MD
Dr. Thomas Wiedrich, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wiedrich works at
Dr. Wiedrich's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group737 N Michigan Ave Ste 700, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 337-6960
Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 724-4536
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great dr!
About Dr. Thomas Wiedrich, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1124080189
Education & Certifications
- Ind Hand Ctr|St. Vincent Hospital
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiedrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiedrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiedrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiedrich has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiedrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiedrich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiedrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiedrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiedrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.