Dr. Thomas Wiener, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (48)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Wiener, MD

Dr. Thomas Wiener, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Wiener works at Thomas C Wiener MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wiener's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas C Wiener MD
    2323 Clear Lake City Blvd Ste 152, Houston, TX 77062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 488-5795
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Liposuction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 48 ratings
Patient Ratings (48)
5 Star
(42)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
May 29, 2019
Dr. Wiener is great surgeon. Very to the point, almost in a strict manor. I am 10 week post op of a mini tummy tuck with abdomen/flank lipo and I am loving my results so far!!! Still have swelling and it will take time to see final results. Dr. explained all this before surgery and manage my expectations very well. The staff is very helpful!
Photo: Dr. Thomas Wiener, MD
About Dr. Thomas Wiener, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 36 years of experience
  • English
  • 1841206182
Education & Certifications

  • St Joseph Hospital Micro Surgery
  • St Joseph Hospital Plastic Surgery
  • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
  • Baylor University
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Wiener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wiener has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wiener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wiener works at Thomas C Wiener MD in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wiener’s profile.

48 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiener.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

