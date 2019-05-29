Dr. Thomas Wiener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wiener, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Wiener, MD
Dr. Thomas Wiener, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Wiener works at
Dr. Wiener's Office Locations
Thomas C Wiener MD2323 Clear Lake City Blvd Ste 152, Houston, TX 77062 Directions (281) 488-5795Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wiener is great surgeon. Very to the point, almost in a strict manor. I am 10 week post op of a mini tummy tuck with abdomen/flank lipo and I am loving my results so far!!! Still have swelling and it will take time to see final results. Dr. explained all this before surgery and manage my expectations very well. The staff is very helpful!
About Dr. Thomas Wiener, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1841206182
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital Micro Surgery
- St Joseph Hospital Plastic Surgery
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Baylor University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiener has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiener.
