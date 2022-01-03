See All Psychiatrists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Thomas Wikstrom, MD

Psychiatry
3.1 (37)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Thomas Wikstrom, MD

Dr. Thomas Wikstrom, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Wikstrom works at Thomas R Wikstrom MD in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wikstrom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas R. Wikstrom MD
    6817 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 2503, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 396-0425

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 03, 2022
    No. There's nothing that I want to leave you with.
    Eric — Jan 03, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Wikstrom, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    NPI Number
    • 1952346553
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Wikstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wikstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wikstrom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wikstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wikstrom works at Thomas R Wikstrom MD in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wikstrom’s profile.

    Dr. Wikstrom has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wikstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Wikstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wikstrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wikstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wikstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

