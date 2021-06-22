See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Sturgeon Bay, WI
Dr. Thomas Wilkins, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Wilkins, MD

Dr. Thomas Wilkins, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Sturgeon Bay, WI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Door County Medical Center.

Dr. Wilkins works at BayCare Clinic Pain & Rehab Medicine in Sturgeon Bay, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    BayCare Clinic Pain & Rehab Medicine
    323 S 18th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8377
  2. 2
    BayCare Clinic Pain & Rehab Medicine - BayPark 2411
    2411 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8377
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Baycare Medical Center
  • Door County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    He is a wonderful pain specialist and a gentleman. I would recommend him to anyone who needs help with their pain or needs testing done to see what the next step is. He is quite skilled in the service of Back Ablation. Both my husband and I have had Ablations done in several areas of the spine to relieve pain.
    Candace M. Worrick — Jun 22, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Wilkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043231756
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • Gundersen Lutheran Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Wilkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilkins has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

