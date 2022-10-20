Overview of Dr. T Brian Willard, MD

Dr. T Brian Willard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Willard works at Lexington Urology - Northeast Columbia in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.