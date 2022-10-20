Dr. T Brian Willard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. T Brian Willard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Lexington Urology - Northeast Columbia3016 Longtown Commons Dr Ste 205, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 739-3660
Lexington Urology - West Columbia222 E Medical Ln Ste 101, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 739-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
after having cancer for the third time i saw Dr. Willard. he took time to get to know me and to explains my options. His nurse/scheduler was wonderful she kept me organized and informed. Even though I choose to go with Charleston MUSC because of the advances they are making in kidney cancer, it wasnt done because i didnt care for Dr. Willard. I have had bad luck with the lexington group so knowing how they are so rushed and over look stuff, thats why I choose a different provider.
About Dr. T Brian Willard, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Urology
