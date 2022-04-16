Book an Appointment

Dr. Thomas Willcox, MD

Neurotology
4.7 (848)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Thomas Willcox, MD

Dr. Thomas Willcox, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Willcox works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Willcox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 848 ratings
    Patient Ratings (848)
    5 Star
    (704)
    4 Star
    (82)
    3 Star
    (26)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Apr 16, 2022
    Ear ringing and hearing loss. Doctor and the assistants were great.
    Lisa M. — Apr 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Willcox, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Willcox, MD

    • Neurotology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, German
    • Male
    • 1093735789
    Education & Certifications

    • Ear Research Foundation
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Willcox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willcox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willcox accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Willcox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willcox works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Willcox’s profile.

    848 patients have reviewed Dr. Willcox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willcox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willcox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willcox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

