Dr. Thomas Williams, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (60)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Williams, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Williams works at Tristar Health - Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tristar Health - Summit Medical Center
    5651 Frist Blvd Ste 603, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 889-1968
  2. 2
    Cardiology Associates of Paducah Psc
    1532 Lone Oak Rd Ste 415, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 442-0103
  3. 3
    Lourdes Hospital Psychiatric Unit
    1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 444-2444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Third Degree Heart Block
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Third Degree Heart Block

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PHCS
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 26, 2020
    Dr Williams. Is a very caring doctor. He & his staff do their best to take care of you. My mom is 93 they are very patient with her. She is very slow walking etc. Dr Williams listens to all mine & moms concerns. Trisha. McGuire
    — Jul 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Williams, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932194966
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

