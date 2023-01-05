Dr. Thomas Wilson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wilson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Thomas Wilson, DPM
Dr. Thomas Wilson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Melbourne Podiatry Associates1515 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 723-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Melbourne Podiatry Associates1310 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste E, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 255-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Found Dr Wilson on Healthgrades and couldn't be more pleased with his staff, thorough exam and conservative solution for my foot problem. Everyone was so pleasant. Very happy to recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Thomas Wilson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Upmc
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Florida
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
