Dr. Thomas Wilson, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (26)
Map Pin Small Melbourne, FL
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Wilson, DPM

Dr. Thomas Wilson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.

Dr. Wilson works at Melbourne Podiatry Associates in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilson's Office Locations

    Melbourne Podiatry Associates
    1515 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 723-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Melbourne Podiatry Associates
    1310 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste E, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 255-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis Punctata Palmaris Et Plantaris Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2023
    Found Dr Wilson on Healthgrades and couldn't be more pleased with his staff, thorough exam and conservative solution for my foot problem. Everyone was so pleasant. Very happy to recommend this doctor.
    Richard Catellier — Jan 05, 2023
    About Dr. Thomas Wilson, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184064834
    Education & Certifications

    • Upmc
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    • University of Florida
