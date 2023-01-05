Overview of Dr. Thomas Wilson, DPM

Dr. Thomas Wilson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Melbourne Podiatry Associates in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.