Overview of Dr. Thomas Wilson Jr, MD

Dr. Thomas Wilson Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wilson Jr works at Neurosurgical Associates PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.