Dr. Thomas Windisch, MD
Dr. Thomas Windisch, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Covenant Medical Group4408 6th St, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 791-0399Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Covenant Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Incredibly good at what he does!! Very personable and easy to understand. Worked to find a solution to a tricky issue and we could not be happier with the result. He successfully diverted blood flow to two aneurysms. Tedious procedure due to the location and angle. He is amazing, compassionate and so humble. Highly recommend Dr. Windisch!!
- Diagnostic Radiology
- English
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University Health Science Center
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Windisch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Windisch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Windisch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Windisch.
