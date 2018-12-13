See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Thomas Windisch, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Thomas Windisch, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Windisch works at Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Covenant Medical Group
    4408 6th St, Lubbock, TX 79416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 791-0399
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Stroke
Aneurysm
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry
Acute Stroke
Aneurysm
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry

Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Petrosal Sinus Sampling Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 13, 2018
    Incredibly good at what he does!! Very personable and easy to understand. Worked to find a solution to a tricky issue and we could not be happier with the result. He successfully diverted blood flow to two aneurysms. Tedious procedure due to the location and angle. He is amazing, compassionate and so humble. Highly recommend Dr. Windisch!!
    R&KCaviness in Lubbock, TX — Dec 13, 2018
    About Dr. Thomas Windisch, MD

    • Diagnostic Radiology
    • English
    • 1073519419
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Texas A&M University Health Science Center
    • The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Windisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Windisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Windisch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Windisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Windisch works at Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Windisch’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Windisch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Windisch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Windisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Windisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

