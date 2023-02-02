Dr. Thomas Winkler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Winkler, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Winkler, MD
Dr. Thomas Winkler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Winkler works at
Dr. Winkler's Office Locations
Chevy Chase ENT Associates LLC5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1500, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 656-8630
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Winkler recently performed an adenoidectomy on our five year old. Our son had recurring upper respiratory infections prior to surgery, interrupted sleep and was generally unwell for the balance of the fall and early winter. Our surgery was twice delayed due to our son's illnesses, and each time, Dr. Winkler was available via text and phone to help with rescheduling and support with compassionate care. When our surgery date approached, he managed our worries with his trademark kindness and thorough explanations of what to expect. The surgery was routine and uneventful, and Dr. Winkler checked in regularly post to see how our child was feeling. He goes above and beyond in his communications. I would recommend him to anyone who needs ear, nose and throat care. He is smart, practical, thoughtful and particularly great with children.
About Dr. Thomas Winkler, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1023163706
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winkler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winkler has seen patients for Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Deafness and Conductive Hearing Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winkler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.