Overview

Dr. Kathryn Huff, DO is a Midwife in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Midwifery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Huff works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.