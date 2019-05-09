Overview of Dr. Thomas Witt, MD

Dr. Thomas Witt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Witt works at IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Neurostimulator Implantation and Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.