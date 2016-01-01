See All Ophthalmologists in Edmond, OK
Dr. Thomas Wolf, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (24)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Wolf, MD

Dr. Thomas Wolf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.

Dr. Wolf works at Dr Thomas Wolf & Asscs. in Edmond, OK with other offices in Mustang, OK, Midwest City, OK, Oklahoma City, OK and Yukon, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Contusion of the Eyeball along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wolf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Care Specialists of Oklahoma Pllc
    3431 S Boulevard Ste 105, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 562-2036
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Mustang Optical and Eye Care
    123 N Mustang Rd, Mustang, OK 73064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 376-0222
  3. 3
    Oklahoma Eye Care LLC
    2150 S Douglas Blvd Ste C, Midwest City, OK 73130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 737-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  4. 4
    Oklahoma Eye Care
    530 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 632-6913
  5. 5
    1030 W Vandament Ave, Yukon, OK 73099 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 698-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Visual Field Defects
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Visual Field Defects
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball

Treatment frequency



Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract - Aberrant Oral Frenula - Growth Delay Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Blind Spot Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, C Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photophobia Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Transient Visual Loss Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Abscess Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oklahoma Health Network
    • OSMA Health
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Self Pay
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Thomas Wolf, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124088067
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst/u Miami
    Residency
    • Dean A McGee Eye Inst-U Okla
    Internship
    • Maricopa Co Gen Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma State University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Contusion of the Eyeball, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

