Dr. Thomas Wolf, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Wolf, MD
Dr. Thomas Wolf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Dr. Wolf works at
Dr. Wolf's Office Locations
Eye Care Specialists of Oklahoma Pllc3431 S Boulevard Ste 105, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 562-2036Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Mustang Optical and Eye Care123 N Mustang Rd, Mustang, OK 73064 Directions (405) 376-0222
Oklahoma Eye Care LLC2150 S Douglas Blvd Ste C, Midwest City, OK 73130 Directions (405) 737-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Oklahoma Eye Care530 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 632-6913
- 5 1030 W Vandament Ave, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 698-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oklahoma Health Network
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Self Pay
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Wolf, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124088067
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst/u Miami
- Dean A McGee Eye Inst-U Okla
- Maricopa Co Gen Hosp
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Contusion of the Eyeball, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wolf speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
