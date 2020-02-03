Dr. Thomas Woloszyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woloszyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Woloszyn, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Woloszyn, MD
Dr. Thomas Woloszyn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Woloszyn works at
Dr. Woloszyn's Office Locations
-
1
Staten Island Office1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (347) 497-5587Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Staten Island Office470 Sentry Pkwy E Ste 200, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions (347) 497-5587Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Brooklyn Office8417 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (347) 497-5587
-
4
Middletown Office1270 State Route 35 Ste 3, Middletown, NJ 07748 Directions (732) 940-3061
-
5
North Brunswick Office1520 US Highway 130 Ste 204, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (732) 940-3061
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woloszyn?
I had two surgeries with Dr. Woloszyn. I would recommend if you need hand surgery, he is the one to see. Today if you look at both surgery sites, no scarring at all. Dr Woloszyn answers all your questions. One goes into surgery without a worry.
About Dr. Thomas Woloszyn, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1407874787
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery Centres Of Texas
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgical Residency, The Nassau County Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Fairleigh Dickinson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woloszyn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woloszyn accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woloszyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woloszyn works at
Dr. Woloszyn has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woloszyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woloszyn speaks Polish and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Woloszyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woloszyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woloszyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woloszyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.