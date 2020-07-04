Dr. Thomas Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wood, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Wood, MD
Dr. Thomas Wood, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Surgical Specialists of Atlanta - Atlanta1100 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 847-0664
-
3
Surgical Specialists of Atlanta - East Cobb4800 Olde Towne Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (678) 297-9707
-
4
Surgical Specialists of Atlanta - Alpharetta3400A OLD MILTON PKWY, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 297-9707
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wood?
Just had umbilical hernia repair surgery yesterday with Dr. Wood. Dude walks in with a backpack like he's ready to go camping. That's when I knew things were going to be OK. This guy is a true professional and a magician with his hands. Today, I am walking around with no pain, although I know it will take 8 weeks to full recovery.
About Dr. Thomas Wood, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1699923938
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.