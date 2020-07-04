Overview of Dr. Thomas Wood, MD

Dr. Thomas Wood, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.