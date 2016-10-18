Dr. Thomas Wool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wool, MD
Dr. Thomas Wool, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Elmore Community Hospital, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Vaughan Regional Medical Center.
Southeastern Cardiology Consultants2055 E South Blvd Ste 403, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 613-0807
Center for Womens Health and Reproductive Medicine LLC1023 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 301, Selma, AL 36701 Directions (334) 613-0807
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Elmore Community Hospital
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
- Vaughan Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Wool was very kind to my family. Thank you so much for taking good care of my father may you continue to do great work.
About Dr. Thomas Wool, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1114924321
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Wool accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wool works at
Dr. Wool has seen patients for Pulmonary Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wool on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wool. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wool.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.