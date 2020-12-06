Dr. Thomas Wright, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wright, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Marlette Regional Hospital, Mckenzie Health System and Mclaren Oakland.
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Marlette Regional Hospital
- Mckenzie Health System
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Great doctor and surgeon very well mannered polite he answers his patients questions the staff are all helpful
About Dr. Thomas Wright, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1184631657
Education & Certifications
- BiCounty Comm/Henry Ford Hosp
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Michigan State University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
