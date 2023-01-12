Dr. Thomas Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Wright, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Locations
Laser Liposuction Center1630 Market Center Blvd Ste 203, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (573) 307-4584
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Tina is so personable and makes every appointment a great experience! She explains everything she does, and is SO nice!
About Dr. Thomas Wright, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Ala Hospital
- Internal Medicine-University Of Alabama
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Duke University
