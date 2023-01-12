See All Plastic Surgeons in O Fallon, MO
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (231)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Wright, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.

Dr. Wright works at Laser Liposuction Center in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laser Liposuction Center
    1630 Market Center Blvd Ste 203, O Fallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 307-4584

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
BodyTite Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
FaceTite Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fat Reduction Procedure Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Perlane® Injection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Closure Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 231 ratings
    Patient Ratings (231)
    5 Star
    (226)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Wright, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417935974
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ala Hospital
    • Internal Medicine-University Of Alabama
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    • Duke University
