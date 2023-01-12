Overview

Dr. Thomas Wright, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Wright works at Laser Liposuction Center in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.