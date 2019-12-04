See All Plastic Surgeons in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Thomas Yen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (10)
Map Pin Small Santa Cruz, CA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Thomas Yen, MD

Dr. Thomas Yen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Dr. Yen works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 310, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Burn Injuries
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Burn Injuries

Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Face Presentation Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Yen, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1891992103
    Education & Certifications

    • Oregon
    • University of California, San Francisco
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dominican Hospital

