Dr. Thomas Young, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Young, MD
Dr. Thomas Young, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Young's Office Locations
General Surgery-Faris Road890 W Faris Rd Ste 310, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-8300
General Surgery-Patewood200 Patewood Dr Ste B260, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best! I trust him! I trust him for my family’s care! I have had a few procedures, my wife and children also! Love the man!
About Dr. Thomas Young, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
