Overview of Dr. Thomas Yun, MD

Dr. Thomas Yun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Yun works at Bob Hope Health Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.