Anesthesiology
4.8 (282)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Zavitsanos, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Zavitsanos works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Pain Management at Torresdale
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 304, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 612-4060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 282 ratings
    Patient Ratings (282)
    5 Star
    (249)
    4 Star
    (22)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Zavitsanos, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144240243
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital of The University Of Penn.
    • Albert Einstein Healthcare Network
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Zavitsanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavitsanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zavitsanos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zavitsanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zavitsanos works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Zavitsanos’s profile.

    282 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavitsanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavitsanos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavitsanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavitsanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

