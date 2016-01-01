Dr. Thomas Zavitsanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavitsanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Zavitsanos, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Zavitsanos, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Zavitsanos works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Pain Management at Torresdale3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 304, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-4060
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Thomas Zavitsanos, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1144240243
Education & Certifications
- Hospital of The University Of Penn.
- Albert Einstein Healthcare Network
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zavitsanos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zavitsanos accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Zavitsanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zavitsanos works at
282 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavitsanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavitsanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavitsanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.