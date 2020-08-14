See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Madison, WI
Dr. Thomas Zdeblick, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Zdeblick, MD

Dr. Thomas Zdeblick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.

Dr. Zdeblick works at UW Health Research Park Clinic in Madison, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zdeblick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Wisconsin Health Research Park Clinic
    621 Science Dr, Madison, WI 53711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 263-8850
  2. 2
    UW Health - Spine Medicine
    4602 Eastpark Blvd, Madison, WI 53718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 265-3207

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Health University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Disc Replacement
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Disc Replacement

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 14, 2020
    After two surgeries now with Dr. Zdeblick, I would highly recommend him for others. He is professional, very skilled, thorough in his explanations of what the surgery entails, and is a healer!~
    Sue — Aug 14, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Zdeblick, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003870668
    Education & Certifications

    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Zdeblick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zdeblick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zdeblick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zdeblick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zdeblick works at UW Health Research Park Clinic in Madison, WI. View the full address on Dr. Zdeblick’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zdeblick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zdeblick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zdeblick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zdeblick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

