Dr. Thomas Zdeblick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.
University of Wisconsin Health Research Park Clinic621 Science Dr, Madison, WI 53711 Directions (608) 263-8850
UW Health - Spine Medicine4602 Eastpark Blvd, Madison, WI 53718 Directions (608) 265-3207
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
After two surgeries now with Dr. Zdeblick, I would highly recommend him for others. He is professional, very skilled, thorough in his explanations of what the surgery entails, and is a healer!~
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Zdeblick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zdeblick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zdeblick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zdeblick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zdeblick.
