Dr. Thomas Zegarski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zegarski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Zegarski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Zegarski, MD
Dr. Thomas Zegarski, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Minster, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Zegarski works at
Dr. Zegarski's Office Locations
-
1
Miami & Erie Family Practice and Pediatrics4463 STATE ROUTE 66, Minster, OH 45865 Directions (419) 394-3335Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 11:30am
-
2
Wapakoneta Primary Care812 Redskin Trl, Wapakoneta, OH 45895 Directions (419) 394-9579
-
3
Grand Lake Pediatric Center1010 Hager St, Saint Marys, OH 45885 Directions (419) 394-9579
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zegarski?
Dr. Has been apart of many of my childrens lives. I have 2 of own but I had 8 kids thru out his career at south Dayton..I am very happy with all the car he has given my children.. One was always a medical challenge him.. I wish you very best on your new adventure and practice
About Dr. Thomas Zegarski, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1740273531
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zegarski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zegarski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zegarski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zegarski works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zegarski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zegarski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zegarski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zegarski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.