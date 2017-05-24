Overview of Dr. Thomas Zegarski, MD

Dr. Thomas Zegarski, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Minster, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Zegarski works at Miami & Erie Family Practice and Pediatrics in Minster, OH with other offices in Wapakoneta, OH and Saint Marys, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.