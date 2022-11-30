Dr. Thomas Zorc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zorc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Zorc, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Zorc, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Chevy Chase Surgical Associates PC5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1455, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 656-6700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Zorc and his wonderful dedicated staff. Throughout the whole procedure I had full confidence in Dr. Zorc's surgical skills, knowledge and expertise. He really took the time to answer all questions in advance of the surgery. HIs staff were so kind and reassuring at all times. The post-op treatment was very thorough and diligent. A first class service displaying kindness and empathy at all times for the patient.
About Dr. Thomas Zorc, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital|Washington Hospital Center
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center|St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zorc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zorc speaks German and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Zorc. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zorc.
