Overview of Dr. Thomas Zwick, DPM

Dr. Thomas Zwick, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Zwick works at Florida Foot & Ankle Associates LLC in Miami, FL with other offices in Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.