Dr. Ellison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomasena Ellison, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomasena Ellison, MD
Dr. Thomasena Ellison, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ellison's Office Locations
- 1 550 5th Ave Ste B, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 222-0393
-
2
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-8317
-
3
Maimonides Women's Primary Care Center4422 9Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-8930
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellison?
My primary physician referred me to Dr. Ellison and I'm so glad she did! She takes her time with you and she's attentive to your needs. Most importantly she listens to you and answers your questions. If you want a GYN/OBS doctor whose expertise/professionalism are excellent, this is the doctor for you. Her staff is very professional, respectful, well mannered, and courteous too. Thanks Dr. Ellison for providing excellent services in the Brooklyn community. God Bless you and your staff.
About Dr. Thomasena Ellison, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1114000403
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellison has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ellison speaks Chinese and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.