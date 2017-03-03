Overview of Dr. Thomasena Ellison, MD

Dr. Thomasena Ellison, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.