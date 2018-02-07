Overview of Dr. Thomasin Hammer, DPM

Dr. Thomasin Hammer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Hammer works at Family Foot Center in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.