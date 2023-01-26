Dr. Thomman Kuruvilla, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuruvilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomman Kuruvilla, DPM
Overview of Dr. Thomman Kuruvilla, DPM
Dr. Thomman Kuruvilla, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their residency with St. Vincents Hospital Of Manhattan

Dr. Kuruvilla's Office Locations
-
1
Henderson2904 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 101, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 740-5327Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Advanced Orthopedics Sports Medical7195 Advanced Way # 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 740-5327
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kuruvilla is always punctual and very thorough. He is always patient with the many questions we have for him.
About Dr. Thomman Kuruvilla, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1578628095
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincents Hospital Of Manhattan
- St.Vincents Hospital Of Manhattan
- Manhattan College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuruvilla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuruvilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuruvilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kuruvilla has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuruvilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kuruvilla speaks Chinese and Spanish.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuruvilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuruvilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuruvilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuruvilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.