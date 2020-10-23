Dr. Thondikulam Subramanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thondikulam Subramanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thondikulam Subramanian, MD
Dr. Thondikulam Subramanian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Madras University - Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Subramanian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Subramanian's Office Locations
-
1
Hudson7539 Medical Dr, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 382-5297Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
New Port8140 Picton Way Ste 103, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 380-2643
-
3
PalmHarbor2595 Tampa Rd Ste J, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 380-2642Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Subramanian?
He was my husband's Dr for myasenia gravis for 6 yrs. He is a wonderful Dr. My husband passed away March 30, 2020.
About Dr. Thondikulam Subramanian, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil
- 1326085416
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University
- Madras University - Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education
- Madras University - Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Subramanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subramanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subramanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Subramanian works at
Dr. Subramanian has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subramanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Subramanian speaks Arabic, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramanian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subramanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subramanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.