Overview of Dr. Thondikulam Subramanian, MD

Dr. Thondikulam Subramanian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Madras University - Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Subramanian works at Malka Institute of Neuroscience & Disease - Hudson in Hudson, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL and Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.