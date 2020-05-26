Dr. Gjerdrum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thor Gjerdrum, MD
Overview of Dr. Thor Gjerdrum, MD
Dr. Thor Gjerdrum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their residency with Letterman Army Med Center
Dr. Gjerdrum's Office Locations
Los Padres Specialty Center116 S Palisade Dr Ste 104, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 614-2095
Santa Maria525 Plaza Dr Ste 204, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 925-3030
Santa Maria Specialty Center300 S Stratford Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3863Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoyed spending time with Dr. Gjerdrum, Professional explanation of injury & pain. Very caring physician. Thank you so much for showing concern about my Injury and my questions. S. Gordon Santa Maria, Ca.
About Dr. Thor Gjerdrum, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1407830177
Education & Certifications
- Letterman Army Med Center
- Letterman General Hospital
- University Of California, Davis
- Orthopedic Surgery
