Dr. Thor Gjerdrum, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Thor Gjerdrum, MD

Dr. Thor Gjerdrum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their residency with Letterman Army Med Center

Dr. Gjerdrum works at Los Padres Specialty Center in Santa Maria, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Marian Regional Medical Center
Dr. Gjerdrum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Los Padres Specialty Center
    116 S Palisade Dr Ste 104, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 614-2095
  2. 2
    Santa Maria
    525 Plaza Dr Ste 204, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 925-3030
  3. 3
    Santa Maria Specialty Center
    300 S Stratford Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 739-3863
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency















Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Knee Dislocation
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Knee Dislocation

Treatment frequency




Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    

    

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Gjerdrum?

    May 26, 2020
    I enjoyed spending time with Dr. Gjerdrum, Professional explanation of injury & pain. Very caring physician. Thank you so much for showing concern about my Injury and my questions. S. Gordon Santa Maria, Ca.
    Stephen Gordon — May 26, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Thor Gjerdrum, MD
    About Dr. Thor Gjerdrum, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407830177
    NPI Number
    

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Letterman Army Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Letterman General Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Davis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    

    

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gjerdrum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gjerdrum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gjerdrum works at Los Padres Specialty Center in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gjerdrum’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gjerdrum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gjerdrum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gjerdrum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gjerdrum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

