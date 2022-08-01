Overview

Dr. Thor Tejada, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Live Oak, TX. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Tejada works at Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Northeast - Suite 110 in Live Oak, TX with other offices in Spring Branch, TX and San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.