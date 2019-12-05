Overview of Dr. Thorkild Norregaard, MD

Dr. Thorkild Norregaard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Aarhus and is affiliated with Bothwell Regional Health Center, Lake Regional Health System and University Of Missouri Health Care.



Dr. Norregaard works at University Of Missouri in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.