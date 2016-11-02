See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Columbia, SC
Dr. Thornton McKinney Jr, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Thornton McKinney Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3612 Landmark Dr Ste A, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 834-4356

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Thornton McKinney Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    NPI Number
    • 1871579573
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thornton McKinney Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinney Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKinney Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinney Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinney Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinney Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinney Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

