Dr. Thornwell Parker III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thornwell Parker III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston - M.D.,.
Dr. Parker III works at
Skin Cancer Consultants8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 808, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 696-8828Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
McHenry8230 Walnut Hl Ln # 820, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 363-9595
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689738619
- WILLIS I. COTTEL, MD, PA, Dallas, TX
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SOUTHWESTERN MEDICAL CENTER, Dallas, TX
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SOUTHWESTERN MEDICAL CENTER, Dallas, TX,
- Baylor College of Medicine in Houston - M.D.,
- Wake Forest University in North Carolina - B.S.
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Parker III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker III has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Lip Cancer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parker III speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.