Dr. Thorp Davis, MD
Dr. Thorp Davis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Hanover Memorial Regional8200 Meadowbridge Rd Ste 200, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 730-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Davis for the past several months for some severe shoulder pain. He has a wonderful personality and genuine care for his patients. He has been going above and beyond to identify and give relief to my pain while trying to find a permanent cure. I would highly suggest Dr. Davis.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1992732218
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Sports Med
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis speaks Italian.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.