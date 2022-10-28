Overview of Dr. Thorp Davis, MD

Dr. Thorp Davis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at OrthoVirginia - Hanover Memorial Regional in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.