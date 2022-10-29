See All Dermatologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Thorsteinn Skulason, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (20)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thorsteinn Skulason, MD is a Dermatologist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Iceland and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Skulason works at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee at Water Tower Medical Commons in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in New Berlin, WI and Waukesha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee at Water Tower Medical Commons
    2350 N Lake Dr Ste 300, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 326-1561
    Prohealth Care Medical Association
    13900 W National Ave Ste 100, New Berlin, WI 53151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 928-4500
    Stoneridge Office
    N14w23900 Stone Ridge Dr, Waukesha, WI 53188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 574-8030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 29, 2022
    gracious service, staff, dr all professional...glad i found them
    — Oct 29, 2022
    About Dr. Thorsteinn Skulason, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275506081
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa Coll Med Hosp & Clin
    • U Iceland
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thorsteinn Skulason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skulason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skulason has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skulason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Skulason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skulason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skulason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skulason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

