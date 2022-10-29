Dr. Thorsteinn Skulason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skulason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thorsteinn Skulason, MD
Overview
Dr. Thorsteinn Skulason, MD is a Dermatologist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Iceland and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Skulason works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee at Water Tower Medical Commons2350 N Lake Dr Ste 300, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 326-1561
-
2
Prohealth Care Medical Association13900 W National Ave Ste 100, New Berlin, WI 53151 Directions (262) 928-4500
-
3
Stoneridge OfficeN14w23900 Stone Ridge Dr, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 574-8030
Hospital Affiliations
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skulason?
gracious service, staff, dr all professional...glad i found them
About Dr. Thorsteinn Skulason, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1275506081
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Coll Med Hosp & Clin
- U Iceland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skulason has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skulason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skulason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skulason works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Skulason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skulason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skulason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skulason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.