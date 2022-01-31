Dr. Thripura Thirtala is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thirtala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thripura Thirtala
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thripura Thirtala is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Alluri Sita Rama Raju Academy Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Wentzville.
Dr. Thirtala works at
Locations
Advent Behavioral Care - St. Peters255 Spencer Rd, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 939-2550Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Wentzville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- Exclusive Healthcare
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- Missouri Care
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently visited Dr.Thirtala, I am so glad I switched to her, saw lot of improvement in myself, she was so kind and took care of me very well.
About Dr. Thripura Thirtala
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1356757116
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University
- Alluri Sita Rama Raju Academy Of Medical Sciences
