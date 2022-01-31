Overview

Dr. Thripura Thirtala is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Alluri Sita Rama Raju Academy Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Wentzville.



Dr. Thirtala works at Advent Behavioral Care in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.