Dr. Thu Malikowski, MD
Dr. Thu Malikowski, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital835 S Van Buren St Rm 849, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-8558
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1184659740
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Dr. Malikowski accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
