Dr. Thu Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Thu Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA.
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Irvine (Culver)14150 Culver Dr Ste 100, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Nguyen has really taken the time to help me with my anxiety and figure out life style changes and the right medication that works for me. She is very easy to talk to.
About Dr. Thu Nguyen, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1114422888
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nguyen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.