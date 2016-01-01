Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD
Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Saint Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists-North5844 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (816) 932-0288
Saint Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists-Plaza4400 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-0288
Saint Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists-East120 NE Saint Lukes Blvd, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 932-0288
Saint Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists-South12330 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (816) 932-0288
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
