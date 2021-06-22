Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD
Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
The Institute of Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery11190 Warner Ave Ste 400, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 421-4022Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a consultation with the doctor for my breast reconstruction after cancer surgery. I was sad and nervous and scared at the same time. But doctor Thuan’s attention to details during examination and conversation and his firm decision of how he’s going to get my breast done. I am so pleased that i no longer is nervous or scared of the upcoming procedure. I am 100% confident that i will be well taken off by doctor Thuan Nguyen. Thank you doctor for your care.
About Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.