Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (20)
Map Pin Small Fountain Valley, CA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD

Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Nguyen works at The Institute of Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Institute of Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery
    11190 Warner Ave Ste 400, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 421-4022
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Lift Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 22, 2021
    I had a consultation with the doctor for my breast reconstruction after cancer surgery. I was sad and nervous and scared at the same time. But doctor Thuan’s attention to details during examination and conversation and his firm decision of how he’s going to get my breast done. I am so pleased that i no longer is nervous or scared of the upcoming procedure. I am 100% confident that i will be well taken off by doctor Thuan Nguyen. Thank you doctor for your care.
    Jun 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD
    About Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629032735
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Medical Education

