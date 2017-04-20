Overview of Dr. Thuan Vu, MD

Dr. Thuan Vu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Vu works at Dr. Thuan Vu - Rhuematology in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.