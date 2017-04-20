Dr. Thuan Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thuan Vu, MD
Overview of Dr. Thuan Vu, MD
Dr. Thuan Vu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.
Dr. Vu's Office Locations
Mid-cities Arthritis Clinic PA1260 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 358-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vu may not be the most aggressive Dr. with treatment options, but he was able to treat and control my very aggressive RA over the 10 years I was with him until my insurance changed. Better than any previous Dr I had been with. I would recommend him to anyone. But like a new pair of shoes, every pair does not fit every person the same.
About Dr. Thuan Vu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vu speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.