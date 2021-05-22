Dr. Pham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thuha Pham, MD
Overview of Dr. Thuha Pham, MD
Dr. Thuha Pham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham's Office Locations
Walgreens #129071600 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 525-9900
Plano Internal Medicine Assocs6300 W Parker Rd Ste 220, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-8215
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Upon the recommendation of a family member earlier this year, I became a new patient of Dr. Pham. After three separate visits now, I am truly impressed with her, both as to her medical knowledge diagnosing uncommon issues, and also as to being a super nice and caring human being. She took her time during each visit and it clearly showed that her prime concern is the health and welfare of her patients. I am truly fortunate to have found her.
About Dr. Thuha Pham, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1598908410
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.