Overview of Dr. Thuong Trinh, DO

Dr. Thuong Trinh, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and Bioscience and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.



Dr. Trinh works at Ear Nose & Throat Specialists of St. Cloud in Saint Cloud, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.