Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Thuong Trinh, DO

Dr. Thuong Trinh, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and Bioscience and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.

Dr. Trinh works at Ear Nose & Throat Specialists of St. Cloud in Saint Cloud, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trinh's Office Locations

    Medical Solutions for Women
    1525 Budinger Ave, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 794-5358

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Ear Ache

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thuong Trinh, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1831308907
    Education & Certifications

    • Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
    • Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
    • Kansas City University Of Medicine and Bioscience
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thuong Trinh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trinh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trinh works at Ear Nose & Throat Specialists of St. Cloud in Saint Cloud, FL. View the full address on Dr. Trinh’s profile.

    Dr. Trinh has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trinh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

