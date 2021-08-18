Dr. Thuong Trinh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thuong Trinh, DO
Overview of Dr. Thuong Trinh, DO
Dr. Thuong Trinh, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and Bioscience and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Dr. Trinh works at
Dr. Trinh's Office Locations
Medical Solutions for Women1525 Budinger Ave, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 794-5358
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is really nice. She explained everything well and addressed all of my concerns. She takes care of 3 of my kids and she does a great job. When they had to have surgery she explained everything to me and answered all my questions. She even took the time to show my kids how some of her equipment works.
About Dr. Thuong Trinh, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Vietnamese
- 1831308907
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- Kansas City University Of Medicine and Bioscience
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trinh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trinh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trinh has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trinh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trinh speaks Vietnamese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.