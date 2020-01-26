See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lancaster, CA
Dr. Thuong Vo, MD

Pain Medicine
3.2 (49)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thuong Vo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Vo works at RICHARD J HAHN M D A MEDICAL C in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Santa Clarita, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard J. Hahn M.d. A Medical Corp.
    44215 15th St W Ste 203, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 948-0062
  2. 2
    15th Street Surgical Center Inc.
    43821 15th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 379-8085
  3. 3
    Southern California Spine & Pain Institute
    24707 Railroad Ave, Santa Clarita, CA 91321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 379-8085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • LACare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jan 26, 2020
    By far the best pain management dr I’ve ever had! And I’ve seen a few. I had a 6 level spinal fusion that went terribly wrong! And the pain is so debilitating it’s hard to make it through the day. I am lucky to have found a dr that understands and can emphasize. Bedside manner, his explanations are top notch!!
    Kelly — Jan 26, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Thuong Vo, MD
    About Dr. Thuong Vo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760496574
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U.C.L.A.
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
    Residency
    Internship
    • Strong Mem Hosp-Univ of Rochester
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Rochester
    Undergraduate School

