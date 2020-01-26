Dr. Thuong Vo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thuong Vo, MD
Overview
Dr. Thuong Vo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Richard J. Hahn M.d. A Medical Corp.44215 15th St W Ste 203, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 948-0062
-
2
15th Street Surgical Center Inc.43821 15th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 379-8085
-
3
Southern California Spine & Pain Institute24707 Railroad Ave, Santa Clarita, CA 91321 Directions (661) 379-8085
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- LACare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
By far the best pain management dr I’ve ever had! And I’ve seen a few. I had a 6 level spinal fusion that went terribly wrong! And the pain is so debilitating it’s hard to make it through the day. I am lucky to have found a dr that understands and can emphasize. Bedside manner, his explanations are top notch!!
About Dr. Thuong Vo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1760496574
Education & Certifications
- U.C.L.A.
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- Strong Mem Hosp-Univ of Rochester
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- University Rochester
Dr. Vo speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
